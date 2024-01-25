Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 30,046 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 66.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after acquiring an additional 421,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

