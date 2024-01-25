Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 2,040 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

