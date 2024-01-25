Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.22.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $379.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $392.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

