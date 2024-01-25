NBC Securities Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $764.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $699.15 and its 200-day moving average is $617.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $775.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.