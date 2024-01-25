Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 610 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $764.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $699.15 and a 200-day moving average of $617.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $775.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.45.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

