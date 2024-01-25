VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of VirTra in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $33,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 284,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 9,583 shares of company stock worth $70,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

VTSI stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. VirTra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. VirTra had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

