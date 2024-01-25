WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Update

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 43,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 937,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLGS stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. WANG & LEE GROUP has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.90.

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

