Short Interest in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Drops By 60.1%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WGSWW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

