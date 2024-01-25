WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €31.95 ($34.73) and last traded at €32.40 ($35.22). 2,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.45 ($35.27).
WashTec Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €32.73 and its 200-day moving average is €33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.
WashTec Company Profile
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.
