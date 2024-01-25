Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TRMK stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $32.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 557.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
