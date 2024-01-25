Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Expands By 150.9%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the December 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of Versus Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Versus Systems Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ VS opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
