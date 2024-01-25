Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Expands By 150.9%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the December 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VS opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.80. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 3,663.96%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

