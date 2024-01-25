Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Up 364.3% in January

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 364.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 472,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.