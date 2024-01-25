Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZIONL opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

