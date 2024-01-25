Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Decreases By 67.6%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.22 on Thursday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0848 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

