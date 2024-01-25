Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KMI opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

