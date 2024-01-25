MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1128 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

