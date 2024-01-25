MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

