RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

