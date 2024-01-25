MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 151.1% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

