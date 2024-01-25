Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Stock Holdings Boosted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

ESGS opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

About Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF

The Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US equities (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

