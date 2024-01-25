GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

