MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 474 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

