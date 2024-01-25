Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $162.84 million and $283.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002327 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003248 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002197 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,461,122 coins and its circulating supply is 178,461,004 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

