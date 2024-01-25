Energi (NRG) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $134,721.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00074911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,177,688 coins and its circulating supply is 73,177,610 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

