ThetaDrop (TDROP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.67 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $19.52 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000880 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ThetaDrop Profile
ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
[Telegram](https://t.me/thetanetwork%5Fannouncements)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/vCXJd5YKDt)[Medium](https://medium.com/theta-network)”
Buying and Selling ThetaDrop
