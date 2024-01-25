Nexum Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. Nexum has a market cap of $267.35 million and approximately $124,221.81 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

