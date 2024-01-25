Signaturefd LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $239.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

