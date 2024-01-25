Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.