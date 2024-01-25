Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,215 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.