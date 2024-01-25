MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after buying an additional 1,035,131 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after acquiring an additional 411,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

