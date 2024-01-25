Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,579 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 61.8% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 286,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,946 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 971,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

