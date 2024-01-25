Capula Management Ltd Makes New $469,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

