Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

