Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Raised by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.42% of Masco worth $50,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Masco by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

