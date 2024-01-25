Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCX opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

