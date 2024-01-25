Tezos Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $899.55 million and $21.70 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 989,368,039 coins and its circulating supply is 968,480,661 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

