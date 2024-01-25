Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

NYSE ABT opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,802 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 21,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 128,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 30,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

