Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,298 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.52. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.