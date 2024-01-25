LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.82% of Brunswick worth $45,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Down 2.1 %

BC opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

