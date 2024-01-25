LSV Asset Management Has $42.52 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,628 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.43% of EMCOR Group worth $42,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 587.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.6 %

EME stock opened at $220.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.85 and a 52 week high of $227.84.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.