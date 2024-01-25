Capula Management Ltd Makes New $476,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 14,643.4% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,192,000 after buying an additional 1,157,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4 %

BX stock opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day moving average is $108.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

