MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 359 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 245,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 92,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $730,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 727.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after buying an additional 353,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,461,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,771,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

