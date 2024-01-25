N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,716,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.