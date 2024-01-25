19,936 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after acquiring an additional 844,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after acquiring an additional 815,042 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 805,486 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 415,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 289,610 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 320,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,107 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $42.54.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
