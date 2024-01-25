Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $70.51 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

