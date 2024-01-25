Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,699 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after buying an additional 679,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 127,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Shares of NUSC opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

