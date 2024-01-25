Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $401.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.83 and a 200-day moving average of $390.87. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

