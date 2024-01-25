Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 20,494 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,494 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 501,946 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.90 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

