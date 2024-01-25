Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $371.60 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $372.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

