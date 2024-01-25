Syon Capital LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

